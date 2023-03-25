News Getty Images Swizz Beatz Weighs In on Potential Lil Wayne and 50 Cent Verzuz / 03.25.2023

Lil Wayne and 50 Cent won’t be going up in a Verzuz battle if Swizz Beatz has his way.

In the wake of an online debate, the Verzuz founder is weighing in on a potential matchup between the rap titans. But while hip-hop fans would like to see the pairing, Swizz feels differently.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t even do 50 vs. Wayne. I just think they two different dynamics and two different artists,” he told Baller Alert during a screening for Season 3 of “Godfather of Harlem.”

Swizz has other opponents in mind. “I would do a different Verzuz for both of them, but we’ll see as we have a lot of things lined up for Verzuz, and hopefully, they are involved,” he added. “While I can’t give up who I would choose to go against them, just wait and see.”

While the 50 vs. Weezy matchup may be a pipe dream, that didn’t stop fans from choosing sides. Apple Music’s Lowkey said 50 would beat Wayne in a battle. Over on “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne Tha God gave the win to Weezy. “You will catch hell going against Lil Wayne,” said Charlamagne, while DJ Envy begged to differ.

DJ Envy says 50 Cent would win a battle against Lil Wayne in a ‘Verzuz’ 🤦 pic.twitter.com/OeZ3eUI6Od — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) March 24, 2023

Following a legal battle with Triller, who acquired Verzuz in 2021, Swizz announced that the popular series is set to return “ASAP,” and the under construction sign is about to be “taken off the glass.”

Just last month, Swizz teamed up with Lil Wayne on the latter’s new single “Kant Nobody” featuring DMX.