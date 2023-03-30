News Rae Sremmurd Reveals 'Sremm 4 Life' Tracklist / 03.30.2023

It’s Sremm season.

In just one week, Rae Sremmurd returns with its long-awaited album Sremm 4 Life. Ahead of its release, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee have revealed the tracklist featuring appearances from Young Thug (“Royal Flush”) and Future (“Activate”).

The 14-track set also includes songs like “Origami (Hotties)” and “YMCA,” with production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, Chopsquad DJ, Sonny Digital, Bizness Boi, Melz, and more.

Leading up to its release, the duo dropped a pair of singles including “Torpedo” and “Tanisha (Pump That).”

SREMM 4 LIFE TRACKLIST 💿📝 APRIL 7TH RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER COMMENT WHAT TRACK YOU EXCITED FOR 👇🏽👇🏽https://t.co/4vo9zcmjyb pic.twitter.com/GpmPe1Qc1P — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) March 30, 2023

This marks the fourth chapter in the SremmLife series, which began in 2015. It was followed by 2016’s SremmLife 2 and 2018’s triple album SR3MM.

“The album is gonna make you laugh, dance, it might make some people cry,” Swae Lee told RapTV. “It’s a feel-good album and it’s got heavy 808s. It’s a turnt-up album. It’s the original Sremm Life formula. Lyrics is crazy. We singing off-the-wall shit, we not just rhyming.”

Sremm 4 Life drops April 7. See the tracklist below.

Sremm 4 Life Tracklist

1. “Origami (Hotties)”

2. “Royal Flush” (feat. Young Thug)

3. “Mississippi Slide”

4. “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)”

5. “Tanisha (Pump That)”

6. “Bend Ya Knees”

7. “Activate” (feat. Future)

8. “Flaunt It/Cheap”

9. “Sexy”

10. “YMCA”

11. “Something I’m Not”

12. “Torpedo”

13. “Diamonds Dancing”

14. “ADHD Anthem (2 Many Emotions)”