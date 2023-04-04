News Burak Cingi/Redferns Chris Brown Wants to Be Known as the BULL and Not the GOAT / 04.04.2023

Chris Brown is giving himself a new title.

While his legions of fans may refer to him as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Breezy has another animal in mind. He shared a video of himself performing during his recent tour and announced that he wants to be known as a BULL.

“Not the [goat emoji] the [bull emoji],” Chris wrote in his Instagram Story.

He then revealed what the BULL acronym stands for—Beautiful Unstoppable Living Legend.

Chris Brown says he’s the BULL not the GOAT pic.twitter.com/e1VEmhC2lb — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) April 4, 2023

The BULL recently wrapped his “Under the Influence” European tour, which made its way to London, Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, and more.

He will perform at Rolling Loud Thailand on April 14 before heading to Las Vegas for the Lovers & Friends festival in May.

Breezy recently found himself at the center of a couple’s breakup. A man claimed that he ended his relationship with his girlfriend after Chris gave her a lap dance during one of his concerts.

“I’m no longer with my girlfriend,” said the TikToker. “She said she doesn’t think what she did was wrong.”

Breezy continues his chart dominance as “Under the Influence” remains No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. He can also be heard on “How Does It Feel” off Chlöe Bailey’s new album In Pieces.