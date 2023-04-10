News Getty Images Drake Reacts After Rick Ross Mistaken for Him / 04.10.2023

Rick Ross is Drake’s treacherous twin.

The Maybach Music boss was in Jamaica when he ran into a fan who mistook him for Drake. In the video, which he shared on Instagram, Rozay asks the woman to identify him by name.

“What’s my name?” he asks. Clearly unsure, she pauses before responding, “Drake.”

They think Rick Ross is Drake in Jamaica🤣🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/HQBsrmtBvI — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 9, 2023

“Incorrect,” he tells her while she laughs. When asked for his name, Ross responds, “My name is the Big Belly Rude Boy.”

Ross posted the video and tagged Drake. “They need you in Jamaica,” he told his “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” collaborator.

Drake saw the video and reposted it while embracing the woman’s mistaken identity. “At least they know we identical twins,” he joked.

While they may not be twins, the two have a brotherly bond. Throughout the years, they’ve collaborated on songs like “Aston Martin Music,” “I’m on One,” and “Money in the Grave,” and even teased a joint album.

“I think whenever we get in the booth, I always play the big brother role. And he always be the young fly brother,” Ross told Complex. “From day one, when I met him, he was just one of them ni**as that I really f**k with. He knew I would’ve gotten my shoes muddy for him. We all became family and it just continued to be that way.”

Meanwhile, Ross can be heard on the remix to “Valentina” off the newly-released bonus edition of Daniel Caesar’s album Never Enough.