Fans Think The Game Is Taking Shots At Rick Ross Over Drake Critique / 05.06.2024

Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s fiery rap beef, one particular artist has consistently had something to say each time the former drops: Rick Ross.

On Sunday (May 5) night, right after Drake released “THE HEART PART 6,” Ross hopped on Instagram to critique the track. “Just heard that new BBL Drizzy… Cupcake man, you looking bad. You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your story.”

Ross later honed in on certain lyrics from the song, specifically where Drake denied dating minors. “I just wanna make this clear, white boy. You said if you was f**king young girls, you promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that,” the Rather You Than Me creator said. “As a writer, when it comes to pedophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that. White boy, that wasn’t the line right there.”

On the heels of Ross’ response, The Game coincidently took shots at an unnamed subject on his Instagram Story: “It be the fat n**gas [with] skinny legs always running [their] mouth.” Immediately, social media users speculated he was talking about the Maybach Music Group founder.

“Rick Ross was the first person that came to mind,” read a reply with over 3,000 likes underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s reshare. A separate account said, “[The] only person that fits that description is Rick Ross.” Other commenters threw celebrities and music figures in the hat, including DJ Akademiks, DJ Khaled, and Druski.

Both Ross and The Game were mentioned in Drake’s “Family Matters,” another diss aimed at Lamar and several others, last Friday (May 3). “If you had a set, they’d give your a** a DP/ But you civilian gang, in real life, you PC/ You know who really bang a set? My n**ga YG/ You know who really bang a set? My n**ga Chuck T,” the musician spat while referencing the “Hate It Or Love It” artist’s rap alias.

Meanwhile, Ross caught jabs like, “What the f**k I heard Rick drop, n**ga? Talkin’ somethin’ ’bout a nose job, n**ga/ Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy, and doctors never told y’all n**gas.”