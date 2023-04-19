News Drake Clowned Over Abs After Posting Thirst Trap / 04.19.2023

Drake has the internet in a frenzy over his abs.

On late Tuesday, Champagne Papi took to his Instagram Story to share a shirtless photo with just a towel wrapped around his lower waist, revealing his chiseled abs. He captioned his thirst trap: “5 min cold plunge for the soul.”

However, not everyone was thirsting. Some fans questioned the authenticity of his abdominal muscles, suggesting they were surgically enhanced because they didn’t see the same muscle definition in his arms.

The internet couldn’t resist giving their hot takes on Drake’s body. One person described them as “tummy tuck abs,” while another said it looked like he “spray painted them on.” Others accused him of buying “fake abs.”

drake and these tummy tuck abs — jãy (@iemonade) April 19, 2023

Can y’all please stop spreading that picture of drake? His lipo and sculpted abs are scary. — ~D (@drvgFvck) April 19, 2023

Who’s gonna tell drake no one will believe his abs are real if his arms don’t match — ♋️👑 (@taliahendrixx) April 19, 2023

It do lowkey look like Drake spray painted them abs on 😂 — $later🕷 (@emscanor) April 19, 2023

Drake and them airbrushed abs are sending me 😭 — YesHomo (@KennyAlphaOmega) April 19, 2023

This is not the first time Drake has been accused of surgically enhancing his body. Back in 2019, he posted a photo of his six-pack while on vacation, prompting similar accusations. His friend DJ Carnage jokingly accused him of getting “fake ab surgery in Colombia.”

Drake clapped back, “Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?”

Joe Budden also took shots at Drake’s physique on his 2016 diss track “Afraid.” “Yeah Aubrey that’s the one we trusted / Not this new Aubrey with his stomach sculpted / I’m disgusted, you’re such a fu**in’ incumbent,” he raps.

Drake is getting in shape before he hits the road with 21 Savage this summer. The “It’s All a Blur” tour, his first in five years, kicks off June 16 in New Orleans.

Fake abs or not, Drake continues to dominate the charts. His latest single “Search & Rescue” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.