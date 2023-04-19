Tyler, the Creator attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator Buys $13 Million Bel-Air Mansion

By Devin
  /  04.19.2023

Tyler, the Creator is going back to Bel-Air.

Just a month after parting ways with his first Bel-Air house, the Grammy-winning rapper has purchased a new mansion just miles away. According to Dirt.com, he paid $13 million for the contemporary estate, which was initially listed for $15 million.

The three-level house was originally constructed in the early 1970s, and completely rebuilt from the ground up last year. The 5,000-square-foot residence sits on nearly an acre of land and features four bedrooms and six baths with custom Brazilian wood floors finished in white oak, high ceilings, and steel-case windows with breathtaking city and ocean views.

Other features include a state-of-the-art movie theater, step-up cigar lounge, kitchen with high-end appliances, and four-car garage, with additional parking for several more vehicles. A floating wood staircase leads to the master bedroom, complete with dual walk-in closets.

Tyler will also have plenty of outdoor space to entertain. The backyard boasts a saltwater pool surrounded by a wood deck, plus a dry sauna, fire pit, and bar and barbecue area.

The 32-year-old rapper previously owned a 6,000 square-foot house in Bel-Air, which he sold for $7.9 million earlier this year.

Last month, Tyler released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, a deluxe edition of his Grammy-winning album, featuring eight new tracks.

News
Tyler The Creator
Tyler, the Creator

TRENDING
News

Latto Appears to Take Shots at Nicki Minaj During Coachella Performance

“We tired of the subtweets this year.”
By Devin
04.17.2023
News

NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Welcomes His 11th Child

The rapper is already a father to 10 children by eight different women.
By Devin
04.18.2023
News

Justin Timberlake's New Album Is Done, Sounds Like 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' Part 2

Timbaland described the project as “fun Justin.”
By Devin
04.12.2023
News

Drake Clowned Over Abs After Posting Thirst Trap

Some fans accused him of surgically enhancing his body.
By Devin
04.19.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories