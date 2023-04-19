News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tyler, the Creator Buys $13 Million Bel-Air Mansion / 04.19.2023

Tyler, the Creator is going back to Bel-Air.

Just a month after parting ways with his first Bel-Air house, the Grammy-winning rapper has purchased a new mansion just miles away. According to Dirt.com, he paid $13 million for the contemporary estate, which was initially listed for $15 million.

The three-level house was originally constructed in the early 1970s, and completely rebuilt from the ground up last year. The 5,000-square-foot residence sits on nearly an acre of land and features four bedrooms and six baths with custom Brazilian wood floors finished in white oak, high ceilings, and steel-case windows with breathtaking city and ocean views.

Other features include a state-of-the-art movie theater, step-up cigar lounge, kitchen with high-end appliances, and four-car garage, with additional parking for several more vehicles. A floating wood staircase leads to the master bedroom, complete with dual walk-in closets.

Tyler will also have plenty of outdoor space to entertain. The backyard boasts a saltwater pool surrounded by a wood deck, plus a dry sauna, fire pit, and bar and barbecue area.

The 32-year-old rapper previously owned a 6,000 square-foot house in Bel-Air, which he sold for $7.9 million earlier this year.

Last month, Tyler released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, a deluxe edition of his Grammy-winning album, featuring eight new tracks.