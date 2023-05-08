New Music Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images Jhené Aiko Shares New Soothing 10-Minute "Alive & Well (Gratitude Mantra)" / 05.08.2023

Jhené Aiko continuously goes above and beyond to put healing properties into her releases. Back in March, she shared “calm & patient,” a soothing track that is centered around focusing on positivity. She followed up with “alive & well (gratitude mantra)” over the weekend, a 10-minute recording that uses crystal alchemy sound bowls, binaural beats, pink noise, and ocean sounds to help listeners feel at ease. Against the relaxing backdrop, the California songstress chants some reassuring affirmations:

“I am alive and well, I am alive and well, well, well/ Be well, please be well, I am alive and well, I am alive and well, well, well, be well/ Please, be well, I am alive and well, well, well, be well”

On Instagram, Aiko made sure to let fans know exactly what areas her new mantra can help with. “To accompany you in times of sickness and/or when you are in need of a sense of well-being. A great companion to meditation, breath work, and yoga. Can be used upon waking, before falling asleep, and for general relaxation. Suitable for everyday use,” she wrote.

The “Stay Ready” singer’s last full-length solo offering was 2020’s Chilombo. The 20-track album included features from Ab-Soul, Big Sean, Future, Miguel, Nas, H.E.R., John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 152,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Months after, she unleashed a deluxe version of the album, which added on nine cuts.

Be sure to press play on Jhené Aiko’s brand new “alive & well (gratitude mantra)” release down below.