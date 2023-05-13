News Presley Ann / Contributor via Getty Flo Milli Is Tired of People Using Her Name to Degrade Other Artists / 05.13.2023

With the rise in prominence of female emcees, the topic of colorism has come up almost every other week. Flo Milli is tired of being used as the token brown-skin artist to degrade other female rappers on the rise. Unfortunately, when people attempt to point out a lack of talent in an artist with a lighter complexion, Flo Milli gets brought up as deserving of more shine. Yesterday (May 12), the “Conceited” rapper went on social media to ask fans to stop pushing false narratives about her career.

i wish yall would stop with this tired ass narrative yall love to push about my career — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

The RIAA Gold-certified musician has seen great success with her music. Last year, her album You Still Here, Ho? debuted and peaked at number 78 on the US Billboard 200. Shortly after, she embarked on her nationwide headlining “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour” with Monaleo. This year, the Alabama-bred emcee took the stage at Coachella and Something In The Water.

So why do fans talk about Flo Milli like she is not successful? People claim that she deserves more shine as if she lacks support. The “In The Party” rapper is a viral sensation who is only 23. Therefore, she has much more time to grow and is doing so with every release.

I know Flo Milli and the other darker skinned, women rappers are tired of being used as Twitter talking points. Pls just support those girls organically. Run them streams up, show up to shows, buy some merchandise. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) May 12, 2023

The conversation heated up after Billboard crowned Ice Spice the new “Princess” of Rap in its latest cover story issue. Many people on social media disagree with the claims because they attribute her success to colorism. Unfortunately, female rappers have many more hurdles than their male counterparts, and this conversation seems to be one of the biggest ones.

and stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX — FLOSKI🫧 (@_FloMilli) May 12, 2023

Each female rapper should be able to enjoy their journey as a musician. Colorism does exist, but women like Flo Milli can still flourish without constantly being reminded of the fact. If you believe an artist should be more significant than what they are, do your part to support them. Doing that without bringing down other artists will help them more than anything else.