News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake's Card Declines While Rocking Yellow Nail Polish on Kick / 06.04.2023

During his special Kick livestream, Drake set social media ablaze to promote Stake, an online casino. The unpredictable stream featured Lil Yachty, Drake wearing yellow nail polish, and his card declining while trying to pay for a woman’s foot massage.

Drake is known for his ability to get the internet talking with just about every move. When his frequent collaborator and friend Lil Yachty showed up, he used his influence to motivate Kick to do business with the “Strike (Holster)” rapper.

Drake said, “Yo, listen, I don’t know who owns Kick, but I know the chat wants to see Yachty go live. I’ve been telling him I feel like he can take over Kick. That’s just a little business idea for whoever owns Kick; they need to cut the check for my brother.”

Drake tells the streaming platform KICK to cut the check for Lil Yachty pic.twitter.com/1w3A5fcbMb — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) June 4, 2023

The Her Loss emcee has gone viral for placing significant bets on big sporting events — his partnership with Stake ties in perfectly with the Toronto-bred rapper’s love for gambling. Last Thursday (June 2), Drake posted a $250,000 bet on the Denver Nuggets to win the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in five games. The potential jackpot for a correct prediction would win Drake $850,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Although Drake’s card declined for a $500 purchase on the livestream, that was not the biggest news from the night. The “Hotline Bling” crooner’s yellow nail polish has been the talk of the internet. This would be the first time fans have seen the Grammy-winning recording act with paint on his nails. The choice was met with mixed reactions from fans in the comment section.

Drake’s card gets declined while he’s on Live Stream 👀💳 pic.twitter.com/jW7Gfa13AU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 4, 2023

Drake rocks yellow nail posh in new photos. pic.twitter.com/09dGcBmdLv — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 4, 2023

Fans are anxiously awaiting for Drake to speak on the new fashion choice. This news comes on the heels of the start of his forthcoming “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage.