Lil Durk's 'Almost Healed' Debuts At No. 3 On The Billboard 200 / 06.05.2023

On Sunday (June 4), Billboard announced that Lil Durk’s eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, his sixth top 10 on that chart thus far. The project collected 125,000 album-equivalent units during its first week, making it his highest amount achieved as a solo artist (2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, Durk’s joint effort with Lil Baby, scored 150,000 units in the same time frame). Ahead of the Chicago rapper’s latest was Taylor Swift’s double reissue of Midnights and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. Interestingly enough, Wallen contributed to Durk’s album on “Stand By Me.”

Almost Healed boasts 21 hard-hitting cuts and — in addition to Wallen — notable assists from Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Chief Wuk, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Juice WRLD. In an Instagram post, Durk explained the meaning behind the emotionally charged body of work.

“As The Voice, I’m speaking for us all and what we go through that everyone may not realize,” the message read. “Many young men like myself have faced some sort of trauma in their lives. This album is a representation of what transpires through difficult situations and the processes we go through while healing.”

Said post also brings to light the “All My Life” rapper’s many losses, which includes an incarcerated father, his late brother DThang, and King Von, a longtime friend and collaborator that lost his life in 2020.

In 2022, Durk blessed the masses with 7220 and 7220 (Deluxe), complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Summer Walker, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. In that same year, he connected with his Only The Family collective for Loyal Bros 2. Doodie Lo, Booka600, BIG30, Lil Zay Osama, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, and more made appearances on the 23-song compilation.