Governors Ball 2023 Is Still Moving Forward Despite NYC Air Quality / 06.08.2023

Right now, New York and much of the East Coast are experiencing waves of polluted air due to Canada’s ongoing wildfires. As a result, there have been a series of closings and cancellations across NYC’s tri-state area.

Despite the current situation, Governors Ball 2023 will move forward, as revealed in a social media post on Wednesday (June 7).

“We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials,” the message said. “As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”

Governors Ball is set to take place in Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 9 to 11. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and more are set to take the stage during the massive event.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on the city’s air quality, advising citizens to keep outside activities to a minimum.

“Our team is coordinating with the Health Department, Environmental Protection, Emergency Management, the NYPD, the FDNY, the Department of Education, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, and numerous additional agencies across the city to gather the right information for New Yorkers as quickly as possible,” Adams stated. “Currently, we are taking precautions out of an abundance of caution to protect New Yorkers’ health until we are able to get a better sense of future air quality reports.”

It continued, “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time… These recommendations may change based on updated air quality conditions that come in, but, in the meantime, we recommend all New Yorkers to take the precautions they see fit to protect their health.”