Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images YFN Lucci Decides To Take It To Trial After Denying Plea Deal / 06.11.2023

In a dramatic turn of events, rapper YFN Lucci announced that he would be refusing a plea deal related to his ongoing RICO case. This bold move leaves the artist on track for a high-stakes trial that promises more contentious courtroom drama.

Documents sourced by TMZ reveal that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a plea deal to Lucci. Under the terms, the rapper would plead guilty to several charges, which include felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The deal stipulated a 20-year sentence, with a minimum requirement to serve 17 years in prison.

Lucci’s defense attorneys, Drew Findling and Gabe Banks, rejected the proposal, describing it as “absurd.” They suggested the D.A.’s office is deliberately prolonging the trial, having already left the rapper languishing in custody for over two and a half years.

The attorneys laid into Willis, accusing her of focusing disproportionately on “newer, high-profile cases,” thereby monopolizing the court’s resources. They also criticized her alleged incompetence in prosecuting complex cases.

TMZ quoted the attorneys, stating, “Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of Mr. Bennett’s constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations.”

The case commenced in January 2021 when Atlanta police issued multiple charges against Lucci, implicating him in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man. Lucci turned himself in soon afterward. By May 2021, the “7.62” rapper was among a dozen suspects named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods street gang.

The indictment alleged YFN Lucci, an associate of the Bloods, tampered with a homicide crime scene and concealed a vehicle. It further accuses him of assaulting an individual by strangulation and promoting violence against that person for playing rival gang music.

As the YSL RICO trial unravels for fellow Atlanta native and alleged rival Young Thug, the wheels of justice seem to be grinding exceedingly slowly. As of this article being published, not one juror has been selected, despite jury selection efforts spanning over five months.

Tom Church, an attorney unaffiliated with the case, voiced his concern to Fox 5 Atlanta over the state of affairs in this trial, describing it as a “new level of disorder.” He stated, “It’s descending into chaos, and every day seems to bring a new level of disorder,” further criticizing the numerous instances of attorneys being held in contempt and having their computers seized.

With the refusal of the plea deal, the RICO case remains as unpredictable as ever. Only time will tell the fate of YFN Lucci and the other defendants implicated in the seemingly complex indictment.