News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images, Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images, and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Made In America 2023 Taps Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Latto, And More / 06.14.2023

As the clock ticks closer to the much-awaited Made In America festival, two special headliners were announced on Wednesday (June 14): Lizzo and SZA. The dynamic duo is set to dominate the stage on Philadelphia’s iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Sept. 2-3.

This year’s festival boasts an eclectic roster, featuring a joint set from rap legends Mase and Cam’ron. The crowd can also anticipate vibrant performances by a broad spectrum of artists, both old and new, including Miguel, Tems, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Doechii, Coi Leray, Latto, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Lil Yachty, among others.

Currently touring Europe, SZA continues to garner acclaim for her second studio album, SOS. Her “SOS Tour” is the result of a phenomenal record that held its ground at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 10 weeks. On the other side, Lizzo has also been making waves, scoring her fourth Grammy thanks to her No. 1 single “About Damn Time.” As she wraps up her “Special Tour” in July, her journey to Philadelphia only intensifies.

Previously, the pair collaborated on the remix of “Special,” the title track of her latest project. Notably, the spirit of mutual support between the two powerhouses resonates in their performances both on and off stage. Yesterday (June 13), SZA defended Lizzo against online trolls and body-shamers.

Founded by JAY-Z in 2012, the annual Philadelphia event has been a fixture in Hip Hop and R&B for over a decade. Despite pausing for a year due to COVID-19, the festival made a strong comeback last year with stellar performances by Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator.

Starting at $150, tickets are available to purchase via the Made In America website. Check out the full lineup below.