News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Claps Back At Lizzo Haters In Series Of Tweets / 06.14.2023

On the heels of being announced as Made in America 2023’s headliner, SZA returned to Twitter to get some things off her chest. On Tuesday (June 13), the TDE artist expressed her disgust over the continual online targeting and harassment of Lizzo. The “Kill Bill” singer took to social media to call out trolls and question the absence of her supporters during these attacks.

SZA asked, “I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken [sh**t talking], internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending. Where the f**k do y’all be at for Lizzo?” She questioned the lack of support, noting, “Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken shit talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending . Where the fuck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down 🤔 — SZA (@sza) June 13, 2023

Her comments came in response to a user who asked if people ever defend the artist on the platform. SZA responded with emphatic disagreement, saying, “NOT EF**KINGNUFF. For as much free love, encouragement, and positivity she embodies [and] shares on every app daily? The [ratios] don’t add up.”

NOT EFUCKINGNUFF . For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily ? The ratios’s don’t add up . https://t.co/X4ZjV9G8uP — SZA (@sza) June 13, 2023

Her concern over Lizzo’s online treatment reflects a growing unrest. SZA ended her series of tweets with a plea for kindness, saying, “Just want everyone to practice kindness and shutting [the f**k] up more often ’cause GADDAMN IT’S UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add?”

I also dgaf who don’t agree . It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY . Why add ? — SZA (@sza) June 13, 2023

These comments follow Lizzo’s own admissions about her struggles with body-shaming comments. Last month, she shared on Twitter, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM…” Since then, the “Truth Hurts” singer has kept her account private, limiting her interactions on the app. Although her previous spew of tweets was conveniently captured by Pop Base.

In February, SZA and Lizzo collaborated on the remix of “Special.” The titular track originally appeared on the latter’s fourth studio album, Special, which released in 2022 following records like “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” The record was also performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she won Record Of The Year for her song “About Damn Time.”