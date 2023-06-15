News Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Enlists Lil Uzi Vert And Coi Leray For 2023 Moon Man’s Landing Festival / 06.15.2023

In a freshly released announcement on Wednesday (June 14), Kid Cudi shared the lineup for his second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival, set to take place in Cleveland once again. The day-long event scheduled for Aug. 19 will feature performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, $uicideboy$, Bashfortheworld, Siena Bella, and Chelsea Pastel.

Fans eagerly waiting to be a part of the AEG-promoted extravaganza can register now for passes via the festival’s website, with the presale set to launch on June 21 at noon ET. It’s also worth noting that the inaugural Landing this past year boasted an exciting bill of artists, including Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, and 070 Shake.

Although even as anticipation builds, some fans may recall the controversy from last year’s fête. Music producer Mike Dean, who’s previously worked with Kanye West and Travis Scott, was unexpectedly dropped from the lineup by Cudi. Taking to social media, he dubbed the situation as “baby kid baby s**t” in a now-deleted tweet.

Currently on the road with The Weeknd, Dean formerly suggested that Cudi’s decision to remove him from the lineup stemmed from jealousy. He contended in another tweet, “D**khead canceled me just from jealousy. Just because I was on tour with The Weeknd.”

Dickhead canceled me just from jealousy. Just because I was on tour with weeknd. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 8, 2022

Notably, 2023 lineup reveal arrives just weeks after Cudi dropped his latest single, “Porsche Topless.” It serves as a tantalizing teaser from his forthcoming album, INSANO. Aside from his work in the music industry, the Moon Man continues to make strides in his acting career. He’s lined up to star in “Knuckles,” a spin-off series from Paramount+’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

All eyes are now on the upcoming event as it promises to deliver yet another memorable experience. Those interested can check out the promotional poster below.