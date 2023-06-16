News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Pharrell Launches His First Louis Vuitton Campaign With Rihanna / 06.16.2023

A new dawn is breaking as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, Pharrell, prepares to showcase his inaugural collection. And who better to assist with the reveal than global superstar and former collaborator Rihanna, already known for making headlines with her maternity pics.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 14), the Virginia native offered a sneak peek at the campaign. The post featured an imposing billboard in Paris, with Riri striking a pose by the Musée d’Orsay. Donning a half-buttoned black leather shirt and her pregnancy on proud display, she juggled a coffee and a vibrant array of LV bags. Each bag boasted a different color, giving a taste of the diversity that the forthcoming collection promises.

The caption read, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024.” Notably, this collection will mark Pharrell’s debut under the prestigious banner of Louis Vuitton.

Several celebrities, including Busta Rhymes, Lil Tjay, Tobi Nwigwe, Winnie Harlow, and Heron Preston, each expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton named Pharrell as successor to the late Virgil Abloh, lauding him as a “visionary” and “cultural global icon.” The company’s statement praised the legendary musician’s boundary-breaking creativity, aligning it with Louis Vuitton’s own pioneering spirit.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

The designer will officially present his first collection for the iconic fashion house on June 20, at 8:30 p.m. local time, as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

In other music news, Pharrell and his gospel group, Voices of Fire Choir, also debuted their second release today (June 16), aptly titled “JOY (Unspeakable).” He carries co-writing and co-production credits on the track alongside his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams. Listen to the song below.