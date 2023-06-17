New Music Kiana Ledé ‘Grudges’ Cover Art R&B Songstress Kiana Ledé Shares Her New LP, 'Grudges' / 06.17.2023

Kiana Ledé is back with a 17-track full-length project titled Grudges via The Heavy Group/Republic Records. The Phoenix-raised and Los Angeles-based R&B crooner has dropped her sophomore album three years after her critically acclaimed debut, KIKI. This release is a simple illustration of life experiences through the lens of the budding songstress.

Ledé left no stone unturned on her new project. The project boasts features from Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, Khalid, Kyle Dion, Joyce Wrice, Sinead Harnett, and Destin Conrad. Starting with the demanding “Bitter B**ch (INTROlude),” the sultry singer expresses her truths about her past dating experiences. The anthem shows her honesty and self-confidence.

Fans on social media were excited once the smooth songwriter finally released her sophomore effort. Tracks like her Bryson Tiller-assisted “Gone” and “Jealous” featuring Ella Mai showcase her ability to successfully hold her own while collaborating with some of the genre’s biggest stars.

The LA resident also made waves on her single “Where You Go” featuring Khalid. The two platinum recording artists teamed up with an exciting duet that gave some of the project’s most memorable lines. Ledé sings, “Lately, I had tears clouding up eyes, comes out of nowhere, middle of a conversation” on the ultra-relatable record.

The new album has secured significant praise from some of the industry’s top outlets. UPROXX expressed, “Beloved for her beautiful yet heartbreaking ballads about betrayal (heard on tracks like ‘Ur Best Friend’ featuring Kehlani), the singer and songwriter dug deep within herself on her new song.” She has amassed millions of streams following the release of her second album. The R&B temptress has more up her sleeve coming to close out 2023.

Press play on the new 17-track album Grudges from Kiana Ledé via Republic Records below!