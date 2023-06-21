News Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Kiana Ledé Announces "Grudges. The Tour" / 06.21.2023

On Tuesday (June 20), Platinum-selling R&B sensation Kiana Ledé unveiled her return to the big stage with a North American headline tour, aptly titled “Grudges. The Tour.” Slated for later this year, it marks the musician’s first extensive circuit since 2019 and will kick off on Sept. 5 in Denver, CO at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom.

The announcement follows the release of her latest album Grudges, which garnered a swift and enthusiastic response from fans and critics alike. The 17-song LP explores a range of raw emotions, from heartbreak and lust to pain and transformation, representing Ledé at her most vulnerable and vibrant.

Presale tickets for the tour will be available on June 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The general public can grab their tickets starting June 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Visiting a variety of major markets, the 21-stop run sets the stage for Ledé to bring the raw emotion and transformative journey of her latest project to life for her listeners.

The body of work invites music lovers into a deeply personal narrative, further enriched by the appearances of Bryson Tiller on “Gone” and Khalid on “Where You Go.” Moreover, the title track showcases a piano-driven melody complemented by a host of artists like Kyle Dion, Joyce Wrice, Sinead Harnett, and Destin Conrad, who lend their collective talents to elevate the record.

Spanning the continent, “Grudges. The Tour” is set to conclude on Oct. 12 at Park West in Chicago, Illinois. It marks an exciting chapter in Ledé’s career, offering her fans an intimate encounter with the heart and soul of her music.

Grudges arrived three years removed from Kiana Ledé’s debut album, KIKI, which came out in January 2020. It boasted features from the likes of Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, 6LACK, and many more. Standout tracks like “Second Chances” and “Honest” helped propel the project to No. 31 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release.