Lil Uzi Vert and Kai Cenat

Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images and / Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert Tells Kai Cenat 'The Pink Tape' Has 24 New Songs

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.18.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is finally sharing concrete details surrounding his forthcoming album, The Pink Tape.

On July 17, the Roc Nation-managed lyricist chatted about his long-awaited album with famous streamer Kai Cenat on Instagram Live. The “Sanguine Paradise” rapper said, “Probably like 24 or 25 new, well 24 new joints because everyone has heard ‘Just Wanna Rock.'” He explained further by exclaiming, “Then two at the very, very bottom that people love, but they didn’t really get to hear them.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s smash single “Just Wanna Rock” instantly took off on social media. The viral visual featured Cenat, and the popular dance from the Jersey club-inspired banger is still making its rounds on TikTok.

The Generation Now-signed bar spitter has been rocking out on festival stages before the project’s release. Most recently, he made waves following his energetic performance at The Roots Picnic in his hometown. Moreover, he is set to perform at Broccoli City Festival in July following the tentative June 30 release of The Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert is known for his bold and versatile style as an artist. His diverse taste in music has been on display since his inception in the industry. This year, he was seen on stage performing with Paramore and then provided a rap-heavy verse on the remix to Veeze’s “GOMD” within the same month.

It goes without saying that Lil Uzi Vert’s work ethic is impeccable. Legendary producer and Generation Now label executive Don Cannon confirmed, “Uzi had recorded nearly 700 songs in 18 months for his new album” during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s show, “My Expert Opinion.” Out of the vast pool of songs, the Philly-bred emcee must choose which select few will make the final cut.

Look out for more updates regarding Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated LP!

News
Kai Cenat
Lil Uzi Vert

TRENDING
News

Gunna Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photo

He resurfaced following his release from prison in December.
By Devin
04.12.2023
News

Azealia Banks Shades Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar on Instagram

Azealia Banks hits Instagram to shade Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar following the release “Attention.” ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Unveils New Burner Instagram Account

Kendrick Lamar’s new burner Instagram account, jojoruski, has shown a more hilarious side of the ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Case Found Dead

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder case, Joshua Taylor, also known as CEO Teezy, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories