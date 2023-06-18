News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images and / Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Tells Kai Cenat 'The Pink Tape' Has 24 New Songs / 06.18.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is finally sharing concrete details surrounding his forthcoming album, The Pink Tape.

On July 17, the Roc Nation-managed lyricist chatted about his long-awaited album with famous streamer Kai Cenat on Instagram Live. The “Sanguine Paradise” rapper said, “Probably like 24 or 25 new, well 24 new joints because everyone has heard ‘Just Wanna Rock.'” He explained further by exclaiming, “Then two at the very, very bottom that people love, but they didn’t really get to hear them.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s smash single “Just Wanna Rock” instantly took off on social media. The viral visual featured Cenat, and the popular dance from the Jersey club-inspired banger is still making its rounds on TikTok.

Lil Uzi Vert telling Kai Cenat how many tracks are on ‘The Pink Tape’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/CVW7zTinLy — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 18, 2023

The Generation Now-signed bar spitter has been rocking out on festival stages before the project’s release. Most recently, he made waves following his energetic performance at The Roots Picnic in his hometown. Moreover, he is set to perform at Broccoli City Festival in July following the tentative June 30 release of The Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert is known for his bold and versatile style as an artist. His diverse taste in music has been on display since his inception in the industry. This year, he was seen on stage performing with Paramore and then provided a rap-heavy verse on the remix to Veeze’s “GOMD” within the same month.

Paramore brought out Lil Uzi Vert to sing ‘Misery Business’! The crossover we didn’t know we needed 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZU3OzodgTT — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) June 1, 2023

It goes without saying that Lil Uzi Vert’s work ethic is impeccable. Legendary producer and Generation Now label executive Don Cannon confirmed, “Uzi had recorded nearly 700 songs in 18 months for his new album” during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s show, “My Expert Opinion.” Out of the vast pool of songs, the Philly-bred emcee must choose which select few will make the final cut.

Look out for more updates regarding Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated LP!