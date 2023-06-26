Quavo and Offset

Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Quavo And Offset Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 BET Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.26.2023

At the 2023 BET Awards, Quavo and Offset reconciled their past differences onstage in a rousing tribute to Takeoff. Held on Sunday (June 25) night in Los Angeles’ renowned Microsoft Theater, it marked their first public appearance together since their fallout earlier in 2022.

During a surprise set, the reunited pair delivered an emotionally charged performance. They harmonized their vocals to a medley of Unc & Phew’s “Hotel Lobby” and Migos’ 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee,” causing a surge of excitement among the electrified crowd.

As a poignant reminder of the youngest member in the trio, Takeoff’s vocals echoed throughout the theater while a white spotlight and his image on the screen paid homage to the late rapper. His spirit resonated not only in the carefully orchestrated visuals but in the hearts of his fellow members and fans alike.

The performance arrived just a week after Quavo and Offset commemorated what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday. In unity of grief and remembrance, they attended a candlelight vigil in Atlanta on June 18 alongside Takeoff’s friends and family.

“Happy Birthday yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” Quavo posted on Instagram. Offset followed suit, paying tribute to the “best spirit ever” and “purest man” he knew.

The onstage reconciliation starkly contrasted with an incident in March when the duo was seen sitting separately during an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers. Moreover, in the weeks preceding that, Quavo’s solo song “Greatness” explicitly confirmed the end of Migos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

However, the loss of Takeoff brought a dramatic shift in the duo’s relationship. They each released their individual tributes, creating a sense of uncertainty among fans regarding the band’s future.

The group’s heartening performance at the BET Awards seemingly buried the hatchet. Quavo and Offset’s shared homage to Takeoff signaled a move forward, healing old wounds for the sake of their fallen brother. It was so impactful that Cardi B posted on Twitter, “I can’t take it right now… Proud of the boys.”

As the night unfolded, other artists like Lil Uzi Vert, The Sugarhill Gang, Latto, and many others took to the stage, but the reunion of Quavo and Offset remains a highlight, reminding fans of the power of unity in the face of adversity.

News
Offset
Quavo
Takeoff
Migos

