Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo

Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images

Offset And Quavo Post Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To Takeoff

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.18.2023

Offset and Quavo shared separate heartfelt Instagram posts honoring Takeoff in celebration of what would have been his 29th birthday.

Quavo’s tribute came with a lengthy caption honoring his fallen nephew. This morning (June 18), the “Motorsport” rapper wrote, “Happy Birthday, yrntakeoff, can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin’ up all week the Rocket way. GEEKD, you 29, n**ga.” The post showed a candid video of the Unc and Phew duo discussing outfits for a photoshoot. The footage primarily exhibited Takeoff swooning over a jacket he later found out was designed by fellow Gemini emcee Kanye West.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Since Takeoff’s untimely death, there have been many updates from his former Migo group members. Offset said on record that he has been “struggling with his passing.” According to TMZ, there was even a squirmish between him and Quavo before the latter’s Grammy performance honoring their late bandmate.

Currently, Offset’s Instagram profile picture is a photo of Takeoff. Today, his social media tribute featured a carousel of memories between him and the “Casper” recording artist. The “Clout” emcee stated, “Happy birthday, Rocket Man, the greatest to touch a mic!! Best spirit ever!! Purest man I know, your heart was golden. Bring me peace, bra, we celebrate your life because you still right here. I love you, gang” in his sincere birthday tribute.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Quavo and Offset are slated to release new music in the forthcoming weeks. Quavo’s upcoming project, ROCKET POWER, will be an ode to his nephew Takeoff. The Gwinnett-raised bar spitter has mentioned he will not be doing interviews and will leave all his emotions on the album. There is no definite timetable for the project’s release.

News
Offset
Quavo
Takeoff
Offset
Quavo
Takeoff

TRENDING
News

Gunna Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photo

He resurfaced following his release from prison in December.
By Devin
04.12.2023
News

Azealia Banks Shades Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar on Instagram

Azealia Banks hits Instagram to shade Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar following the release “Attention.” ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Unveils New Burner Instagram Account

Kendrick Lamar’s new burner Instagram account, jojoruski, has shown a more hilarious side of the ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Case Found Dead

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder case, Joshua Taylor, also known as CEO Teezy, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories