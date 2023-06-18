News Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Offset And Quavo Post Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To Takeoff / 06.18.2023

Offset and Quavo shared separate heartfelt Instagram posts honoring Takeoff in celebration of what would have been his 29th birthday.

Quavo’s tribute came with a lengthy caption honoring his fallen nephew. This morning (June 18), the “Motorsport” rapper wrote, “Happy Birthday, yrntakeoff, can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin’ up all week the Rocket way. GEEKD, you 29, n**ga.” The post showed a candid video of the Unc and Phew duo discussing outfits for a photoshoot. The footage primarily exhibited Takeoff swooning over a jacket he later found out was designed by fellow Gemini emcee Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Since Takeoff’s untimely death, there have been many updates from his former Migo group members. Offset said on record that he has been “struggling with his passing.” According to TMZ, there was even a squirmish between him and Quavo before the latter’s Grammy performance honoring their late bandmate.

Currently, Offset’s Instagram profile picture is a photo of Takeoff. Today, his social media tribute featured a carousel of memories between him and the “Casper” recording artist. The “Clout” emcee stated, “Happy birthday, Rocket Man, the greatest to touch a mic!! Best spirit ever!! Purest man I know, your heart was golden. Bring me peace, bra, we celebrate your life because you still right here. I love you, gang” in his sincere birthday tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Quavo and Offset are slated to release new music in the forthcoming weeks. Quavo’s upcoming project, ROCKET POWER, will be an ode to his nephew Takeoff. The Gwinnett-raised bar spitter has mentioned he will not be doing interviews and will leave all his emotions on the album. There is no definite timetable for the project’s release.