Nicki Minaj made her highly anticipated return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 6) evening, arriving in a radiant floral ensemble. The “FTCU” rapper wore a golden yellow Marni minidress embellished with 3D multicolored flowers.

Minaj’s look was completed with blunt bangs, an arched bubble ponytail adorned with smaller flowers, a matching yellow purse, and heels. Accompanied by Marni’s creative director, Francesco Risso, she embraced this year’s Met Gala theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” aligned with the dress code, “The Garden of Time.”

The event was co-chaired by celebrities like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth. Other Hip Hop and R&B artists in attendance included Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Jack Harlow, and Donald Glover.

Minaj walked the gala’s red carpet in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, among other times. In December 2023, she sat down with Vogue for “Life in Looks” to discuss her outfit for 2022’s event.

“I just realized, just this moment, that actually there was something good that came out of this. It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction,” she explained. “I did my fittings and stuff. I told him, ‘I love this hat.’ I loved what the outfit was giving, but I said, ‘You guys, listen, look. These boobs are gonna be spilling out.'”

Minaj added, “By the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror and I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out’… I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own.”

The Queen artist’s appearance at the 2024 Met Gala came during a brief pause in her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” which resumes Wednesday (May 8) at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. The trek is set to begin its European leg on May 23 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.