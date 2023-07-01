Lil Uzi Vert

Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Rumors About Their Sexuality On 'Pink Tape'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most talked about figures in music. The eclectic emo-rap sensation has decided to directly address rumors about their sexuality on their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape. The long-awaited LP starts with a woman’s voice who pretends to wake Vert up from their sleep. This is a running theme for their full-length albums.

Following the poetic intro, the Roc Nation-managed recording artist makes it known where they stand regarding their sexuality. The “XO Tour Lif3” emcee passionately raps, “First of all, I fuck eight b**ches a day (Yeah). How could you ever say Lil Uzi is gay? (How?) F**k four of ’em raw, f**k four of ’em safe.
Think I’m splittin’ the odds before you to debate. Don’t want no p**sy; want oral today. Pull out your tongue and twirl it, baby,” on the new track.

Lil Uzi Vert is far from the prototypical rapper. Although they have a public relationship with City Girls member JT, fans on social media have always questioned their sexuality, and in a rare interview with o32C Magazine, the “20 Mins” bar spitter addressed why they changed their pronouns to them/them. The Philadephia artist asserted, “This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

This follows Lil Uzi Vert’s notable disagreement with JT at the 2023 BET Awards. Following their “Spin Again” performance, the emcee was struck by a phone and called a “groupie” by their partner, JT. Although many believe the heated conversation was about Ice Spice, JT and her team claim it was a misunderstanding about her seat.

Check out “Flooded My Face” from Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated LP Pink Tape today!

