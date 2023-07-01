News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Rumors About Their Sexuality On 'Pink Tape' / 07.01.2023

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most talked about figures in music. The eclectic emo-rap sensation has decided to directly address rumors about their sexuality on their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape. The long-awaited LP starts with a woman’s voice who pretends to wake Vert up from their sleep. This is a running theme for their full-length albums.

Following the poetic intro, the Roc Nation-managed recording artist makes it known where they stand regarding their sexuality. The “XO Tour Lif3” emcee passionately raps, “First of all, I fuck eight b**ches a day (Yeah). How could you ever say Lil Uzi is gay? (How?) F**k four of ’em raw, f**k four of ’em safe.

Think I’m splittin’ the odds before you to debate. Don’t want no p**sy; want oral today. Pull out your tongue and twirl it, baby,” on the new track.

Lil Uzi Vert is far from the prototypical rapper. Although they have a public relationship with City Girls member JT, fans on social media have always questioned their sexuality, and in a rare interview with o32C Magazine, the “20 Mins” bar spitter addressed why they changed their pronouns to them/them. The Philadephia artist asserted, “This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

City Girls’ JT gets into a heated argument with Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 #BetAwards. pic.twitter.com/2TWeXXcwBT — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 26, 2023

This follows Lil Uzi Vert’s notable disagreement with JT at the 2023 BET Awards. Following their “Spin Again” performance, the emcee was struck by a phone and called a “groupie” by their partner, JT. Although many believe the heated conversation was about Ice Spice, JT and her team claim it was a misunderstanding about her seat.

