Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Being On Lil Uzi Vert's "Endless Fashion"

In the wee hours of Friday (June 30), Nicki Minaj shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the grueling recording process for Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, Pink Tape. Posting on Twitter shortly after the album’s release, Minaj revealed she spent a marathon 10-hour session crafting her verse for the track “Endless Fashion,” wrapping it up at the 11th hour.

During this laborious process, she admitted to repeatedly asking the artist for additional time, all the while assuring him of her timely delivery. “I started [at] 8 a.m. [and] finished [at] like 5 p.m.,” she confessed, highlighting the taxing effort that left her depleted. She humorously recalled promising Uzi a delivery within 30 minutes only to check in two hours later by asking for an additional 15-20 minutes. “I did that ALL DAY LONG, YO!” Minaj recalled.

Fortunately, their collaboration made the deadline and serves as their third musical alliance following their work on Meek Mill’s “Froze” as well as the 2017 remix of Uzi’s “The Way Life Goes.”

Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm. When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling him “30 mins” then hitting him back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! 😩I did that ALL DAY LONG YO 🤣 https://t.co/93sm8Mgy3J — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 30, 2023

“Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these b**ches still couldn’t chin-check me,” the Queens artist raps in her verse while also referencing “Bad Girls Club” personality Natalie Nunn. She continues by listing off a number of designer labels, “That’s word to Chanel, it ain’t nothin’ to see, b**ches on TV channelin’ me. Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, from Red Ruby to Chun-Li. I put door knocker earrings in Fendi (Oh), then stamped the trench coat Burberry.”

In a recent Billboard interview at the 2023 BET Awards, Lil Uzi Vert acknowledged their fashion influences by citing A$AP Rocky and others. The musician further quipped about their superior style by stating, “I’m flyer than A$AP Rocky nowadays. He can’t touch me nowadays… He knows I got those pieces in the corner, but shoutout to Flacko, though.”

Now available for streaming, “Endless Fashion” is available to listen to below.