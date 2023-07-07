New Music Screenshot of Lil Tjay’s ‘222’ cover art Lil Tjay Taps YoungBoy Never Broke Again For "Project Walls" / 07.07.2023

Lil Tjay has emerged stronger than ever from a near-fatal shooting in June 2022, ready to demonstrate his growth and maturation through his upcoming album, 222. Ahead of its July 14 release, the New York rapper dropped “June 22nd” last month, using the track to address the shooting head-on.

Today (July 7), he further stoked anticipation for the LP with a fresh single titled “Project Walls.” The melody-rich record showcases Tjay’s seamless blend of sung trap and drill aesthetics, while YoungBoy Never Broke Again enriches the track with his own signature style.

“’Member when I was broke. Runnin’ ’round hungry, no coat. Probably fried or put up on the dope. Never had money, so I got the bag and went dummy. Had s**t to cop up with my notes, freestylin’ quotes. Came from the bottom, it’s possible, overwork was my approach,” he raps in the opening verse.

Later, Tjay reveals his show price with lyrics like, “Still check in a lot to make sure mama proud. Clearin’ 250, Rolling Loud. Been sellin’ out bigger shows, bigger crowds.”

On YoungBoy’s verse, he spits, “Got my back, I don’t need no hand, we swerve on all them n**gas. Have ’em spray the fan in front of my fam’, I’ll have ’em up all the switches. I ain’t showin’ my hand, part of my plan, I’m handlin’ all the business.”

222 will serve as a follow-up to 2021’s Destined 2 Win. The 21-song project contained tracks like “Callin’ My Phone” and “Headshot” among other hit records. It also featured Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and Toosii, to name a few.

So far, both “June 22nd” and “Project Walls” promise an emotionally charged album with a range of sounds. Lil Tjay’s efforts seem to be paying off as the buzz for 222 continues to build ahead of its release next week.