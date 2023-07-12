Blxst

Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images

Blxst Calls On Remble For New Single "Child Of GOD"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.12.2023

Known for working on Kendrick Lamar‘s “Die Hard,” singer-songwriter Blxst continues to propel to stardom with his latest release. On Tuesday (July 11), the Los Angeles-based artist graced fans with a deeply reflective single, “child of GOD.”

The new record finds the musician partnering with West Coast rapper Remble for an unexpected but fascinating pairing. The two artists prove to be a compelling duo with their distinct sounds harmonizing to create a song that alternates between poignant introspection and lyrical dynamism.

The track kicks off with the 2021 XXL Freshman laying down a catchy chorus before delving into a contemplative verse. “And I done seen it all above. The hate, the love, the fake handshakes, the genuine hugs. It is what it is, yeah, was what it was. I done really lost friends, that’s what success does,” he croons.

Elsewhere, Remble raps, “Praise the Lord ’til I lose my voice. Fail to plan and you lose by choice. I let go of the wheel and let him choose my course. Blessings hit me in my face like a two-by-four. We know when they free Smokey, he gon’ rule by force.”

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the “Chosen” hitmaker shared insights about their collaborative effort. “Remble, for example, the dichotomy between him and me, it’s just like good and evil. People love to see those things meshed together. And even on ‘child of GOD,’ that was the constant theme in the song, seeing the good, no matter what evil you’re surrounded by,” the singer explained.

The collaboration comes after a string of high-profile projects for Blxst in 2023, including his appearance on Labo4oe’s “Tada” and the release of his Just For Clarity 2 EP. The latter showcased a quartet of the musician’s fresh tracks for R&B enthusiasts, such as the Roddy Ricch-assisted “Passionate,” “Keep Calling” featuring Larry June, and the Mustard-produced “Ghetto Cinderella” alongside Terrace Martin.

New Music
Blxst

TRENDING
News

The Game Walks Back His Comments About Dr. Dre & Kanye West

Compton rap legend The Game shows remorse for his statements comparing Dr. Dre and Kanye ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.09.2023
News

RZA Responds To Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Naming Their Child After Him

Legendary rapper RZA reacts to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s child being named after him.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.07.2023
News

Drake Says The World Is Being Homophobic Toward Him

The multiplatinum rapper comments back and forth with Lil Yachty on Instagram about how the ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.08.2023
News

Usher Sings To Saweetie After Keke Palmer Drama Unfolds

Following Keke Palmer’s viral moment with Usher, the singer serenades Saweetie this time.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.10.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories