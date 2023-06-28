Arturo /HolmesMG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Teases New Music From His Burner Account / 06.28.2023

Kendrick Lamar seems to be back in action, and he’s definitely not shy about throwing some lighthearted shade at his producer, Scott Bridgeway. On Tuesday (June 27), the Grammy-winning artist posted a few clips to his burner Instagram account. He shared a glimpse of their location, which serves as a tour bus turned recording studio.

During the video, the musician showed off his comedic streak in the shared footage by teasing Bridgeway for wearing a bonnet reminiscent of his recent slumber. “That brother rolled out of the bunk rockin’ the Yvette! Yvette!” he stated while harking back to Taraji P. Henson’s character from the 2001 film Baby Boy. He continued, “This man emerged from the bunk with the Baby Boy, the Yvette on.”

Further poking fun, K-Dot shared another sneak peek of Bridgeway at work, stirring up beats on his laptop with some of them being seasoned with Lamar’s ad-libs. The cheeky post also included an up-close-and-personal snapshot of the rapper wearing a face peel while seemingly enjoying a skincare regimen amid the grind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jojoruski

Bridgeway previously worked on several tracks from Baby Keem’s debut album, The Melodic Blue, and notably the Lamar collaboration, “Range Brothers.” The producer’s portfolio boasts work with other music bigwigs like Kanye West, contributing “We Did It Kid” to Donda 2 and Offset’s “54321.” In 2022, he also teamed up with pgLang artist Tanna Leone on “One of One.”

Lamar’s secretive Instagram account made headlines earlier this month after previously being kept under wraps. Now public, the account boasts more than 600,000 followers with the rapper showcasing a blend of personal selfies, pictures of icons like 2Pac and Michael Jackson, and even an adorable video of the artist feeding his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jojoruski

As for the music front, Kendrick Lamar’s latest offering, “The Hillbillies,” was released this June. It saw him teaming up with his cousin and frequent collaborator Keem. The accompanying music video amassed over 7 million views on YouTube. The roughly four-minute clip shows the duo globe-trotting and hanging out with Tyler, The Creator at the Dodger Stadium in LA.