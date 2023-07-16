News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Trippie Redd Announces New Album, 'A Love Letter To You 5' / 07.16.2023

Ohio-bred emcee Trippie Redd is poised to sweep the charts next month with his much-anticipated album A Love Letter To You 5. Having given fans a tantalizing glimpse into the project through his recent single, “Took My Breath Away,” featuring Skye Morales, the confirmation of the album’s title earlier this year was met with high enthusiasm.

The excitement around this release doesn’t end with the album. The multiplatinum artist plans to blaze a trail across North America with his just-announced “Take Me Away Tour.” Taking place a few weeks post-album drop, the tour promises a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. Joining Trippie will be Chicago-bred rapper LUCKI, Californian artist D.Savage, the intriguing Ekkstacy, rising star Jean Dawson, and K Sauve, each bringing their unique sound to select shows.

The album’s cover art, a creative blend of vibrant colors, is now available for fans to peruse. It’s a visual appetizer for the feast of music that awaits them.

Undoubtedly, concertgoers are already marking their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows. Kicking off at Somerset, Wisconsin’s Somerset Amphitheater on Aug. 31, the tour will continue its whirlwind journey through Cleveland, St. Louis, Tinley Park, Clarkston, Toronto, Hartford, Mansfield, Brooklyn, Camden, Bristow, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, Sugar Land, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Mountain View, and finally Seattle.

The “Take Me Away Tour” is set to conclude on Oct. 9 at Seattle’s WAMU Theater, capping off an exciting chapter in Trippie Redd’s already impressive career. The final list of tour dates can be found below. With the album and the tour on the horizon, Trippie Redd is indeed taking his fans on a musical journey, and it is clear that they are more than ready to embark.

Check out his latest single featuring Skye Morales here below!