News Eugene Gologursky / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake For Not Speaking On Black Issues / 07.18.2023

Ebro Darden recently castigated Drake for his silence regarding matters affecting the Black community. The critique occurred during an episode of Apple Music’s “Rap Life Review,” where the radio personality co-hosts alongside Lowkey and Nadeska Alexis.

The dialogue revolved around the musician’s reported mockery of Childish Gambino’s thought-provoking piece “This Is America” during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. During their Chicago stop, one of the tickers read, “The Overrated And Over Awarded Hit Song ‘This Is America’ Was Originally A Drake Diss Record.”

A self-proclaimed avid fan of the Toronto rapper, Darden expressed his disappointment in Drizzy’s apparent self-centeredness. He shared, “Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself.” The host further questioned why the star was taking personal offense to a satirical song designed to provoke thought and discussion, not animosity.

He continued, “So now you have an issue — I get you have an issue with Childish Gambino if what you’re saying is true — but fam, the song was supposed to be a joke diss. It didn’t actually happen. So why are you in your feelings?”

Although the Toronto-born rapper has made numerous donations to civil rights organizations, including the National Bail Out Fund and Black Lives Matter, critics argue that his silence on social issues overshadows these philanthropic efforts. Darden argued that his wealth and influence could be vital in advocating for the community on various platforms.

In contrast, Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” was lauded upon release for its innovative approach to tackling modern-day problems such as police brutality and gun violence. However, Drake’s dismissal of such a piece only added fuel to the former DJ’s reasoning.

It remains to be seen whether or not the “God’s Plan” hitmaker will adjust his public stance in response to this criticism. However, some of his supporters argued that he may prefer to express his support quietly through monetary contributions rather than public statements.