J. Cole Shows Love To Emerging Artist Paris Bryant

Emerging rapper Paris Bryant captured the attention of J. Cole, sparking a mentorship dynamic that was revealed on Monday (July 17). In a series of shared Instagram messages, the established artist lauded Bryant’s talent by offering constructive feedback and an invitation for further dialogue.

“Yoooooo, just heard your song,” wrote the North Carolina native while displaying visible enthusiasm in his exchange with Bryant. “I love it. I have a note that I feel like might be helpful.” He further acknowledged past messages from the up-and-coming rapper, expressing amazement at their paths crossing. “Crazy how life works,” he commented, ending with an affirmation and an invitation: “Much love, young brother, and I pray for all the best for you. Send me a number, and I’ll give you a call to share the note I had.”

In a heartfelt response reposted to Our Generation Music, Bryant unloaded his astonishment and gratitude by acknowledging Cole’s influence on his artistic journey. “YOU RESPONDED… No way,” he exclaimed, visibly in awe. “I appreciate that, bro. That’s so real.”

Furthermore, a 2021 interview with KAZI Magazine revealed Bryant’s deep admiration for Cole. The New York artist cited him as a significant inspiration for his own venture into rap. “The biggest influence to me was definitely J. Cole,” he said. “He actually made me want to rap and stuff like that. It was so cool to have someone you look up to reach back out to you.”

The musician’s burgeoning recognition in the industry continued to grow with the debut of his latest single, “2 DOORS,” earlier this month. His most recent project, A Trip to Paris, marked a milestone in his musical trajectory after being released via Cinematic Music Group in May 2022.

Meanwhile, J. Cole’s mentorship of Bryant highlights his commitment to fostering the next generation of talent. The “No Role Modelz” rapper previously shed light on several other artists, including Dreamville acts like Cozz, Bas, Ari Lennox, and many more.

Earlier this year, Cole also worked with a lesser-known producer from Brooklyn named Bvtman for a surprise song titled “procrastination (broke).”