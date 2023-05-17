News Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Surprises Ari Lennox During Sold-Out London Concert / 05.17.2023

After wrapping up the North American portion of her “age/sex/location Tour” back in March, Ari Lennox headed overseas last Saturday (May 13) to kick off the extended European leg. Last night (May 16), during her sold-out concert in London, England, she was surprised with a guest appearance from Dreamville head honcho J. Cole.

The Platinum-selling rapper calmly walked on stage just in time for his verse on their well-loved collaboration “Shea Butter Baby.” As the crowd erupted in cheers, Lennox genuinely looked surprised and immediately gave him a hug.

“I can’t believe J. Cole and Dreamville surprised me at my London show like this,” the “BMO” singer wrote on Instagram. “I love y’all so much.”

Fans could feel through the screen how special the gesture was. “This legit just brought a tear to my eye. It’s when people show up for us. A Black man showing up for a Black woman in any capacity will always, always, always touch my heart deeply. Thank you for sharing this moment!” read one of the top comments under Dreamville’s Instagram post.

Lennox also recently delivered a stellar performance at Dreamville Festival back in April as well as a surprise appearance at Lovers & Friends Festival earlier this month. The 32-year-old songstress’ most recent album was September 2022’s highly anticipated age/sex/location. The body of work contained appearances from Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe across 12 tracks.

In terms of what J. Cole has been up to, he also hit the stage at the aforementioned Dreamville Festival alongside his co-headliners Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy. Aside from that, he found time to drop guest verses on recent tracks like “On The Street” by BTS’ J-Hope, “90 Proof” by Smino, “All My Life” by Lil Durk, and more.