Denzel Curry Taps ICECOLDBISHOP For "ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE" / 08.03.2023

Denzel Curry is keeping his fans on their toes with his latest release, “ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE.” Featuring rising LA rapper ICECOLDBISHOP, the new track is an explosion of raw energy in a concise, 100-second package.

No stranger to painting vivid pictures with his lyrics, the “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” artist carried the first half of the record. In his verse, he weaved tales of his hard-earned successes alongside stark reminders of the harsh realities he’s endured.

The Florida artist rapped, “I freakin’ finesse you right out of your socks. My style is P, like I came from The LOX. As I watch you die hard just to be what you not.” He continued, “F**k that, open up that, close up shop. Might just serve me a n**ga straight drop, crack. In my hood, the hammer go brat. Every n**ga I grew up with ’bout that.”

Elsewhere in the track, Curry and BISHOP traded lines in a seemingly effortless manner over the hard-hitting beat produced by Foster. The latter spat, “My uncle and cousin was mixin’, they servin’ up rock. B**ch, I am a pit, ‘Zel is a rock. Wanna f**k with me, come Zelle me a knot.”

Listen to the song below.

The debut of “ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE” further fueled speculation around the imminent release of Curry’s upcoming album, 13LOOD 1N 13LOOD OUT RELOADED. The artist cryptically tweeted about the project back in April.

It will serve as a follow-up to his LP, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which dropped in March. Beyond his solo work, Curry also lent his voice to other tracks. Earlier this year, he featured on Armani White’s “Goated” and collaborated with Midwxst for “Tally.”

13LOOD 1N 13LOOD OUT RELOADED — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) April 17, 2023

Last month, Denzel Curry was announced as one of the performing acts at the inaugural IYKYK Music Festival in Arizona. Lil Uzi Vert will be the venue’s headliner with Metro Boomin also attending on Sept. 9.