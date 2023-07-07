New Music Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images Flo Milli Puts Her Own Spin On A Too Short Classic With "Flo The Whistle" / 07.07.2023

Flo Milli is making waves with her brazen new single “Flo The Whistle.” The song, which serves as a part of the “Pixel RePresents” series — a venture by Google Pixel, Sony Music Entertainment Certified, and Mass Appeal — is a reinterpretation of Too Short’s 2006 hit record “Blow The Whistle.”

Much like the original, Milli’s version catches the ear with its catchy refrains. However, “Flo The Whistle” sets itself apart as an anthem of empowerment. It boasts of her financial independence and autonomy in choosing her romantic interests.

Dropping references to Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and Jim Carrey starring in 1994’s The Mask, she raps, “N**ga might be homeless and you give him some a**. Jim Carrey, I can see through the mask. Ghetto angels over watching, they gon’ be on your a**. And for the last like four, five months. I been feeling like Ice, make your n**ga a munch. You was never my type, can’t be seen with a slut.”

The initiative kicked off recently with Lola Booke’s inventive take on “Grindin'” by Clipse titled “Blind ‘Em.” The series aims to spotlight women’s contributions to hip hop. The series will climax with the Pix Tape EP dropping next month to mark the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Interestingly, the rapper isn’t the only one to remix “Blow The Whistle.” West Coast phenomenon Saweetie borrowed the instrumental for her 2020 single “Tap In,” which was certified platinum by RIAA the following year.

Meanwhile, Flo Milli’s rise to stardom hasn’t hit a speed bump this year. She’s been keeping the music industry buzzing with tracks like “Whole Family” in collaboration with Saucy Santana and “Anything Flows,” which features Maiya The Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux. Milli’s career trajectory continues its steep upward climb with every passing day.