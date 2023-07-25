News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images and Albert L. Ortega / Contributor via Getty Images Azealia Banks Says Nicki Minaj Is "Crying For Cardi B's Friendship" / 07.25.2023

On Sunday (July 23), Azealia Banks raised eyebrows by critiquing both Nicki Minaj’s personal and professional lives on Instagram. The Harlem-based rapper didn’t hold back, taking aim at the latter’s complicated relationship with Cardi B and even challenging the quality of her musical collaborations.

Banks began her commentary by dissecting the long-standing rivalry between Minaj and Cardi B. “[You] can’t be crying for Cardi B’s friendship,” she said. Later, the musician attributed Cardi’s advantage over Minaj not to superior talent but to her charisma by stating, “She’s beating you not because she’s better – but because she’s FUN and FUNNY.”

She went further, suggesting that the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” artist harbors a concealed admiration for Cardi. The artist wrote, “You cried because Cardi wouldn’t be [your] friend. We know you like her as much as we do. It’s okay to appreciate what she brings to the table.”

Azealia Banks shares her thoughts on Nicki Minaj via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/pGaLddPmbl — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) July 24, 2023

In addition to her dissection of the musician’s rap rivalries, Banks also directed some harsh words toward Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. “I’m sorry, but no man who loves you is going to let you sit around on Instagram Live and scream misinformed obscenities at the top of your lungs while his kid is in the other room,” Banks wrote.

“That man was sent to MAKE SURE YOU DESTROY YOURSELF, and you need to realize this ASAP,” she urged, proposing that she divorces her husband.

No stranger to controversy herself, Banks faced backlash in the past for her outspoken remarks. Last month, she caught flak for comments made about DC Young Fly and the recent death of his girlfriend, Ms. Jacky Oh, whom she accused of being deeply insecure.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been basking in the success of her “Barbie World” collaboration with Ice Spice. The rising star recently got emotional during an interview with Zane Lowe while recalling her first meeting with Minaj. Spice said, “When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.'”