Gucci Mane Turns Viral Meme Into New Single "Woppenheimer"

Last week, graphic designer Shakya Cheeks put together a mashup of high-intensity nuclear physics and hip hop. On July 21, the date which marked both Oppenheimer and Barbie‘s theater debuts in the U.S., she tweeted a tongue-in-cheek meme.

“If it was ’09, I know [Gucci Mane] would’ve dropped the tape today. #Oppenheimer,” she stated. It featured faux cover art for an unannounced Gucci Mane single, christened “Woppenheimer.”

The hypothetical song’s cover art caught the Atlanta rapper’s attention, leading him to use it for his latest release. Today (July 28), the musician unveiled his newest track, “Woppenheimer,” going so far as to use Cheeks’ artistry as the record’s official artwork.

Gucci and his team made subtle adjustments to the original cover design, amending colors and fonts. While speaking on her experience, Cheeks lauded the “Publicity Stunt” rapper’s team for their support. “Shoutout to Gucci and his team for taking a chance on me. They have been super dope to me, and I’m very appreciative!” she tweeted.

In the song’s opening verse, the artist spat, “I don’t do much reminiscin’. I’m focused on the mission. Good and some bad memories, but we weren’t really friendly. N**gas out here faking injuries, you can’t rely on them. I’m Gucci Mane, I’m playin’ hurt, but I got my eye on them. These rappers nowadays, gotta search ’em, might have a wire on ’em.”

Elsewhere, he rapped, “He was hot in early 2000, but what ’bout recently? Long as I’m rich, I’m gon’ be relevant, living decently. This Gucci hate train go, ‘Choo-choo,’ and it don’t bother me. I don’t want s**t from you suckers, not even an apology. Haters keep my name in they mouth, but won’t acknowledge me.”

Watch the music video below.

As evident with this release, Gucci is leveraging the power of memes in his upcoming album promotion. “Woppenheimer” marked the latest single ahead of his Breath of Fresh Air project, which is slated for Oct. 13.

His forthcoming LP will also include previously dropped singles “Pissy” with Nardo Wick and Roddy Ricch, “06 Gucci” with 21 Savage and DaBaby, “Bluffin” with Lil Baby, and “Married With Millions.”