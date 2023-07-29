News Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images The Weeknd & XO Announce Paris Saint-Germain Jersey Collab / 07.29.2023

The Weeknd and XO announced an exclusive collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain on the heels of his two sold-out nights at the Stade de France on July 29 and 30 as part of the “After Hours Til Dawn” global tour. For the occasion, the Parisians are launching a PSGXO collector’s jersey, produced in a limited edition.

The new white 23/24 Nike outdoor jersey is stylized with the signature XO Records emblem. They will be on sale in the official stores at the Stade de France during the concert, then on psg.fr, and in the club’s official stores in Paris (Champs-Elysées and Megastore). The jersey was created in partnership with the Paris Saint-Germain partner Fanatics, owned by Michael Rubin.

Fabien Allègre, chief brand officer of Paris Saint-Germain, exclaimed: “Thanks to our partner Fanatics, we’re delighted to work with XO Records to bring The Weeknd limited edition jersey to Paris. He’s a huge artist with an exceptional career whose popularity transcends borders. It’s a great honor for the club to be part of the adventure of his tour, which stops in Paris this month. This is the kind of synergy that feeds our brand and makes us part of contemporary pop culture. With The Weeknd, Paris Saint-Germain is more popular than ever.”

La Mar C. Taylor, creative director/co-founder of XO, exclaimed: “We are so excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that garners the respect that Paris St. Germaine does. Our two emblems next to one another is a pairing dream for us at XO.”

A PSGXO jersey signed by all the club’s players and The Weeknd will be on sale by the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation at the forthcoming gala. The Weeknd joins the elite list of artists like Prince and The Rolling Stones as one of the few musicians collaborating with Paris Saint-Germain. The Weeknd was also featured on Travis Scott’s newest blockbuster album, Utopia. Check out their latest collaboration here below.