The Weeknd

Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images

The Weeknd & XO Announce Paris Saint-Germain Jersey Collab

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.29.2023

The Weeknd and XO announced an exclusive collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain on the heels of his two sold-out nights at the Stade de France on July 29 and 30 as part of the “After Hours Til Dawn” global tour. For the occasion, the Parisians are launching a PSGXO collector’s jersey, produced in a limited edition.

The new white 23/24 Nike outdoor jersey is stylized with the signature XO Records emblem. They will be on sale in the official stores at the Stade de France during the concert, then on psg.fr, and in the club’s official stores in Paris (Champs-Elysées and Megastore). The jersey was created in partnership with the Paris Saint-Germain partner Fanatics, owned by Michael Rubin.

Fabien Allègre, chief brand officer of Paris Saint-Germain, exclaimed: “Thanks to our partner Fanatics, we’re delighted to work with XO Records to bring The Weeknd limited edition jersey to Paris. He’s a huge artist with an exceptional career whose popularity transcends borders. It’s a great honor for the club to be part of the adventure of his tour, which stops in Paris this month. This is the kind of synergy that feeds our brand and makes us part of contemporary pop culture. With The Weeknd, Paris Saint-Germain is more popular than ever.”

La Mar C. Taylor, creative director/co-founder of XO, exclaimed: “We are so excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that garners the respect that Paris St. Germaine does. Our two emblems next to one another is a pairing dream for us at XO.”

A PSGXO jersey signed by all the club’s players and The Weeknd will be on sale by the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation at the forthcoming gala. The Weeknd joins the elite list of artists like Prince and The Rolling Stones as one of the few musicians collaborating with Paris Saint-Germain. The Weeknd was also featured on Travis Scott’s newest blockbuster album, Utopia. Check out their latest collaboration here below.

News
The Weeknd

TRENDING
News

Social Media Finds Woman Who Threw 36G-Sized Bra At Drake

Drake’s 36G bra-sized fan was revealed over the weekend following his Barclays Center tour stop.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.24.2023
News

Travis Scott Reveals More Artwork For 'Utopia'

Travis Scott revealed several new pieces of cover art for ‘Utopia,’ including the main artwork ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.26.2023
News

GloRilla Responds After Her Team Retrieves Sunglasses She Threw Into A Crowd

After her team recovered a pair of sunglasses she threw at Rolling Loud Miami, GloRilla ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.27.2023
News

Latto Becomes The First Rapper With A No. 1 Song On The Hot 100 Chart In 2023

Latto’s “Seven” in collaboration with Jung Kook makes her the first rapper to score a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories