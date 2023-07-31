News Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Allegedly A Suspect Of Battery After Microphone Toss In Las Vegas / 07.31.2023

Las Vegas was the hot spot this past weekend for Cardi B. However, her performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday (July 29) was disrupted by an irate audience member who splashed a drink at the star during her performance.

While in the middle of rendering her hit track “Bodak Yellow,” the unexpected shower doused the Grammy Award-winning artist. Video footage from the outdoor daytime party showed Cardi’s quick pivot away from the stage as the liquid made contact.

Unfazed, the New York rapper retaliated by hurling her microphone at the offender before shouting what appeared to be “jealous a** b**ch!” The disruptor was subsequently shown the door by security, leaving Cardi to retake the mic and continue the interrupted performance.

As reported by TMZ today (July 31), the rapper is now a suspect in a battery case. The woman who was on the receiving end sought out Las Vegas Metro PD the following day to report the incident. She told police that she’d been struck by an object thrown from the stage during Cardi’s show.

Whether she admitted to instigating the incident by hurling the liquid at the rapper is still unclear. However, it’s evident that Cardi’s mic toss may not go unpunished.

Despite the interruption at Saturday’s event, the rapper returned later that night. This time, she popped out wearing a yellow fringe dress. The musician lightheartedly declared, “You know what I need? A very classy, educated woman. You know what I want? The sluts, b**ch! Hahaha!”

The flare-up during her performance hasn’t slowed down the artist’s momentum. She’s been capitalizing on the success of her latest single, “JEALOUSY,” which is a collaborative effort with her husband, Offset. Accompanied by a music video, it paid homage to the film Baby Boy by delivering scenes reminiscent of the tumultuous relationship between characters Jody and Yvette.