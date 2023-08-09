News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Yo Gotti Speaks On Relationship With Angela Simmons: "She’s The One" / 08.09.2023

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), Yo Gotti was spotted leaving iHeartRadio’s New York City office. TMZ cameras caught up with the Memphis rapper and dived right into the hot topic of his relationship with reality star and entrepreneur Angela Simmons. Unable to contain his grin, Gotti shared, “She’s the one.”

Elsewhere in the 33-second clip, he teased about plans for Simmons’ upcoming birthday in September. “You already know. We’re gonna give her the world,” he affirmed before stepping into a waiting SUV.

The recent media interaction followed closely on the heels of Gotti’s Power 106 visit in Los Angeles. There, the musician spoke to Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk about his latest mixtape, I Showed U So, which arrived in collaboration with DJ Drama.

Mid-interview, Simmons rang him up, which led Gotti to briefly pause the chat. The impromptu call turned out to be a highlight for social media, where fans celebrated the rapper’s loyalty to his significant other.

In a clip reposted by The Shade Room, users echoed, “This is a prime example of how a man is supposed to act after he chases you down.” Another person exclaimed, “The fact that everyone [is] glorifying him just answering the phone shows that y’all be dealing with ain’t s**t guys.”

Gotti dropped his mixtape last Friday (Aug. 4). It prominently featured a track named “The One,” which many speculate is a tribute to Simmons. The accompanying video transported viewers to a tropical paradise that featured the actress as well.

On the track, he rapped, “I gave my b**ch a lil’ AmEx and told her to lay back, and bought her a Patek too. I’m not comin’ home, I’m gettin’ to the money, bae, so don’t give me no attitude. I might not be holdin’ your hand, but givin’ you bands, I’m nothin’ like your last dude. It’s Louboutin heels or Christian Dior, of course, if I buy her tennis shoes.”

Back in January, the duo unveiled their budding romance to the public. New Year’s Day also saw them sharing romantic snapshots, which prompted fans to recall Gotti’s 2015 hit “Down In The DM.” In the cut, he rapped, “Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons.” Now, it appears those lyrics have become a reality.