News Marcus Ingram / Stringer via Getty Images and Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Tells Lil Yachty She Doesn't Like Condoms: "I'm The Raw Dog Queen" / 08.10.2023

Sexyy Red made an unfiltered appearance on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Space” podcast on Wednesday (Aug. 9) night. In a candid conversation, she recounted an incident that left her ex-boyfriend believing she was unfaithful, only to reveal her provocative stance on safe sex.

The St. Louis artist gave Yachty and co-host MitchGoneMad a detailed look into her personal life. She recalled a time when a friend and their partner left evidence of intimacy on her couch. Upon discovering a condom in the trash can, her then-boyfriend questioned her fidelity.

“It was not my condom. I still, to this day, don’t know where that condom came from,” Red shared. “My n**ga called me the next day and was like, ‘You had a condom in your trash can and stuff.’ I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my condom.’ I don’t use condoms, baby. I’m the raw dog queen. So, that didn’t come from me.”

Watch the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Safe Place (@asafeplacepod)

In response to the video going viral, users chimed in, in the comment section. One person stated, “Nah, this [is] Yachty’s second time talking about that woman on the [podcast]. I think he misses her.” The remark referenced an incident earlier in the interview when Yachty was talking about dating a woman in jail.

Elsewhere, someone wrote, “I love [Sexyy Red] for being authentic, but at 34, I think it’s time for me to accept that my time here on the internet has expired. I should have known I was getting old when my knees stopped working, but THIS?!”

Ahead of her debut performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Red dropped the video for “Hellcats SRTs” from her mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. She followed up with the visuals for “I’m The S**t” on Tuesday (Aug. 8). It sampled an excerpt from commentator Ben Shapiro and contained footage from her viral moment at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.