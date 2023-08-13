News Photo: Toni Anne Barson Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Unveils He Used To Babysit Beyoncé In New Interview / 08.13.2023

In a new interview with “Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp,” multiplatinum R&B superstar Usher unveiled that he used to watch after Beyoncé when she was in a girl group named The Dolls.

Although Usher is only three years older than the “Me, Myself, & I” singer, he told the UK-based show host at one point that looking after the highly touted singer was his job. The “Confessions” crooner exclaimed, “She used to be in a group named The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

He explained the exciting announcement by saying, “I was at Daryl Simmons’ house. He was working with them at the time, and I just happened to be over there, and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like — I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room.”

Although both talented stars knew each other since they were young, they did not officially collaborate until 2008 when they created “Love In This Club Pt. II” featuring Lil Wayne. The dynamic trio made a splash with the alternate version to the Atlanta-raised recording artist’s late 2000s smash.

Both Usher and Beyoncé have been making waves for their larger-than-life stage performances. The “Good Kisser” recording artist has been viral countless times for serenading famous stars like Issa Rae, Saweetie, Winnie Harlow, and, most notably, Keke Palmer. His exchange with Palmer shook up social media, causing a digital battle of the sexes due to comments by her child’s father, Darius Jackson.

Beyoncé is currently on her record-breaking “Renaissance World Tour” that is taking place in various major cities across the world. The star-studded affair recently went viral when 21 Savage recorded himself singing along to multiple songs by the former Destiny’s Child group member.