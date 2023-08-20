News Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Posts Video Of Drake Performing Their Song "MELTDOWN" / 08.20.2023

Last night (Aug. 19), Travis Scott posted a video of his frequent collaborator and friend Drake performing their new track “MELTDOWN” in San Francisco, California. The high-energy performance showed his “Sicko Mode” co-writer turning up in front of a sold-out crowd to their new banger. The “Apple Pie” rapper captioned the video, “Melt, melt, melt.”

While many fans took to the video’s comments to question why Scott was not onstage with Drake, the energy was still high. One user commented, “Why isn’t he singing it with him up there?” Another said, “Isn’t Trav supposed to be up there with him?” One Instagram user cleared up the questions by stating, “He isn’t up there [because] he said many times before that he wanna be in the crowd raging to his songs and wanna experience it with the fans. Another reason is that he might be waiting for the Utopia tour to bring out Drake and make it 10x better.”

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” featuring 21 Savage has been attended by some of the biggest celebrities in entertainment. Travis Scott has now been added to the list that features people like Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Kevin Durant, Shy Glizzy, Lamar Jackson, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty, and many more. In every major city, the “Hotline Bling” crooner has been sure to show love and create a memorable moment.. Multiple videos have gone viral of the multiplatinum Toronto-bred act ending his show with different B-side album cuts that are special for each city.

While Scott performing with Drake would have been a momentous occasion, it can be assumed that they will share the stage at some point to perform their new dynamic record. The Houston-born rapper recently brought out the artist formerly known as Kanye West as a surprise guest during a performance at Circus Maximus in Italy.