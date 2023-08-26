News Photo:Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Report of Bronny James Having A Congenital Heart Defect / 08.26.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 25), ESPN reported the cause of Bronny James’, the son of LeBron James, cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect. The James family and Bronny’s doctors believe that the McDonald’s All-American will return to the court soon. Fans of the incoming University of Southern California freshman hoop star took to social media to share their thoughts on the new update.

One Twitter user said, “This is good news because we want to see the first father and son play in the NBA at the same time.” Another user mentioned, “The number of people on here who don’t seem to know what ‘congenital’ means is truly depressing. Heart attacks in young athletes have occurred since long before COVID. Here’s an article from 2016 that I found within 2 minutes of searching.”

There have been many users on social media who are blaming the vaccine for this recent incident. Now, the James family has dispelled those rumors. A congenital heart defect is a broad term referring to any abnormality of heart structure present from birth, resulting when the heart — or blood vessels near the heart — doesn’t develop normally before birth.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for the James family exclaimed, “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball very shortly. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.” She also mentioned, “It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect, which can and will be treated.”

Bronny is expected to be ready to play basketball for the Southern California school this fall. The games are expected to be jam-packed due to the significant level of anticipation around the buzzing freshman. Plenty of fans are hoping that Bronny and LeBron will be the first-ever father and son duo to share the court in an NBA game. They both recently went viral for walking Drake out at one of his shows in Los Angeles, California.