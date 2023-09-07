News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Shares His Initial Review On Drake's 'For All The Dogs' / 09.07.2023

Drake is setting the stage for his highly awaited album For All the Dogs, slated for release on Sept. 22. In anticipation of the project, Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast with MitchGoneMad shed more light on what fans can expect from the upcoming LP.

A close collaborator and friend of the Toronto native, Yachty shared his initial concerns about the body of work’s cohesion given the batch of songs he had access to. He shared, “It’s interesting. It’s coming together a lot better than I thought when I… I just had a talk with him a couple [of] days ago in Vancouver, and I was like, ‘Man…’ I was a little worried ’cause I have a lot of the songs, I don’t have all of ’em. I have a lot of ’em, though. And I was just like, ‘Man, I just don’t know if it’s… How are you gon’ put this together?’”

The rapper continued, “Because it’s a lot of great songs, but they don’t really… In my brain, I was like, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it, and he explained to me his thought process about it. And we drove somewhere, we drove to that video shoot, which was like an hour away, and we listened to it, and it makes sense now.”

He further teased the explorative and sometimes controversial topics addressed in the LP, which raised more curiosity from viewers in the comments. Yachty stated, “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose. I think it’s just him — he just has a real… I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

Earlier this week, a clip surfaced of Drake and Lil Boat seemingly shooting a music video. While it’s not confirmed whether the cut will appear on For All the Dogs, the 6 God did take aim at A$AP Rocky. “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch. This s**t get really Rocky,” he rapped.

The full-length release is slated to come out later this month. In the meantime, fans were treated to the cover art in August and a nostalgic video of Dennis Graham today (Sept. 7).