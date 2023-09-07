News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Reveals 'For All The Dogs' Release Date / 09.07.2023

After multiple teasers and speculated launches, Drake officially set the release date for his next album, For All the Dogs, to Sept. 22, according to an Instagram post on late Wednesday (Sept. 6).

Fans received a glimpse into the historical underpinnings of the project through an archival video of his father, Dennis Graham. Known as “Cousin Dennis” at the time, the clip saw Graham delivering a blues performance on a Toronto TV show in the early ’90s.

The unveiling of For All the Dogs will arrive months after Drake raised curiosity in June during a promotional campaign for his poetry collection titled “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.”

The announcement website was derived from a QR code in the book’s advertisement, which subsequently confirmed the album. When visiting the URL, its homepage read, “They say they miss the old Drake, girl, don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

This will be the eighth solo studio project in the Grammy award-winning artist’s discography, following closely behind his June 2022 dance-centric Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage later that year. Both of the previous endeavors climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

As teased by guest appearances on his recent concert stops, the rapper may revisit relationships from his musical journey on the body of work. In Montreal, the Toronto native brought out J. Cole, and in Philadelphia, he looked back on his beef with Meek Mill.

Rumors about a possible joint effort with Nicki Minaj also surfaced during his Detroit show on July 8. “Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” he shared.

As the release date coincides with Doja Cat’s Scarlet album launch, September is shaping up to be a good month for hip hop fans. Drake is currently on the road with 21 Savage for their “It’s All a Blur Tour,” which is scheduled to conclude with a double feature in the “God’s Plan” artist’s hometown in early October.