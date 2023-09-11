News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Kai Cenat Thought SZA Blocked Him After Shooting His Shot / 09.11.2023

Last week’s Twitch stream featuring Offset and Kai Cenat took an unforeseen turn during a conversation surrounding the latter’s crush on TDE songstress SZA.

In an effort to help Cenat win over the “Good Days” singer, Offset suggested the internet sensation drop a message into SZA’s Instagram DMs. “That ain’t player, that ain’t P. You gotta ease your way [in], man. ‘I got an idea,’ that’s what you say. That’s just to get the little bite. ‘I got an idea’ — it’s simple,” the Migos artist said.

Regrettably, the plan didn’t pan out as envisioned. During a subsequent livestream, Cenat showed his one-sided conversation with the St. Louis native. Unfortunately for him, the sole reply from the musician was an automated notification from Instagram. It pointed out that he could resume sending messages once his invite was accepted, which led the YouTuber to think he was blocked.

However, a recent Instagram update now necessitates an invitation acceptance to continue a conversation, according to TechCrunch. The platform shifted away from the previous setup, where unending message requests were possible. Per Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, this move was to empower users to feel “confident and in control” when checking their inboxes.

Moreover, the buzz around Offset wasn’t restricted to his Twitch appearance. Last Friday (Sept. 8), Cardi B revealed that she wanted to make more “freaky” music with the Atlanta rapper.

She said, “I do wanna do more songs with him. I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs, and it’s like, ‘Let’s talk about f**king.’ We always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f**king because I always feel like [we’re] on the attack mode when we do songs together.”

In another interview with HOT 97’s “Ebro in the Morning,” Cardi revealed that the Michael Jackson tattoo on Offset’s stomach was distracting during intimacy. She added, “I really need y’all to see that Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach. I don’t even wanna take it there… Y’all really have to see it because every single time we’re like, you know, it just be looking at me.”