Cardi B Says She Wants To Make More Freaky Music With Offset / 09.10.2023

Cardi B and Offset are among the top musical couples in hip hop. The Grammy-winning couple has already dropped some heat, but Cardi is claiming she is ready to change the direction of their new records.

On Friday (Sept. 8), the “WAP” rapper, known for her unapologetic style and sensual attitude, expressed her desire to create even more sexy music with her husband. The revelation came during an interview where the “Bodak Yellow” performer spoke about her creative process and what fans can expect from her shortly.

“I love working with Offset. We have this incredible chemistry in the studio, and it’s electric. I’m all about pushing boundaries and making music that’s bold and fearless,” Cardi declared.

Their previous collaborations, such as “Clout” and “Lick,” have been fiery, blending Cardi’s fierce lyricism with Offset’s impressive flow. For that reason, fans are excited to hear them work together again. Their latest collaboration, “JEALOUSY,” addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship.

During the interview, she also hinted at their upcoming joint project, which has been in the works for some time now. “We’ve got some surprises in store for our fans. We’re cooking up something special, and it’s going to be lit,” she teased.

The chemistry between the musical lovebirds extends beyond the studio. Their love story has been a rollercoaster ride, with ups and downs played out in the public eye. Yet, their love and support for each other have been heralded as their beautiful family grows.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cardi B and Offset’s forthcoming joint project. Both stars have forthcoming solo projects, with Offset’s slated to release in October. His wife is set to perform her new Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track, “Bongos,” at the 2023 MTV VMAs.