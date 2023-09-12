News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Shares Trailer For "Another One Of Me" Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage, And French Montana / 09.12.2023

As the release date for Diddy’s upcoming LP, The Love Album: Off the Grid, quickly approaches on Friday (Sept. 15), the music icon shared a teaser of one of its standout cuts.

Since being announced, buzz largely centered around “Another One Of Me,” which is slated to contain what The Weeknd declared as the last feature of his career. The Toronto native’s announcement came during a live performance in Warsaw, Poland early last month.

Meanwhile, Diddy hasn’t released an album since 2015’s MMM (Money Making Mitch), making this debut highly anticipated. In an Instagram post, the artist-turned-entrepreneur shared his enthusiasm for the singer’s participation on the record.

He wrote, “My brother [The Weeknd’s] last collab of his career is on ‘Another One Of Me!’ It’s almost time! I can’t wait for the world to hear this!” The single also drew talents from 21 Savage and French Montana, both of which appear in the accompanying visuals.

Looking at the entire tracklist, Diddy’s forthcoming project will pull in an array of music industry giants, including Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla Sign, and Summer Walker. Other acts on the LP are Teyana Taylor, Swae Lee, Jacquees, Jozzy, and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

In a recent trailer discussing the inspiration behind the album, Diddy opened up about facing heartbreak and pondering the question: “Am I going to love again?” The artist reflected on going “off the grid” to delve deep into the creative process while setting aside distractions to focus on the music.

He said, “My heart has been broken. I still got that question of, like, am I gonna love again? I had to go off the grid to really lock in. I’m so addicted to my phone, so addicted to my work, so addicted to the bulls**t.”