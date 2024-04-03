Metro Boomin and 21 Savage

Metro Boomin Says His Twitter Account Was Hacked, Denies Subliminally Dissing 21 Savage

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.03.2024

Metro Boomin claimed that his Twitter profile and phone number were both compromised following the release of March’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU. On Tuesday (April 2), the producer disclosed on the social platform that an unauthorized party had been sharing misleading content under his name. 

“Just got my phone number and accounts back today. Somebody hacked me the day the album dropped. [Shaking my head],” Metro stated. He reassured his followers, “And [regarding] all those corny a** tweets, all my day ones know that’s nowhere in my character. All positivity on my end. We blessed. It’s all love.”

Metro further detailed the hack’s extent, mentioning someone in Toronto persistently calling his phone two days before the LP hit streaming platforms. He also shared screenshots of an incident where the person responsible attempted to acquire products from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more using his identity. One post from the beatmaker read, “N**gas tried to order $23K worth of Balenciaga to Houston while I’ve been at home with my family in Atlanta.”

Elsewhere, the HEROES & VILLAINS creator distanced himself from any recent negative posts, particularly those that seemed to target 21 Savage. “What [do] I look like subbing Savage and we were on the phone for an hour two days ago? Y’all shoulda known something was up then, but negativity and bad news travels faster and further than anything else,” he explained. 

Although he didn’t clarify which tweet, it appeared to be a now-deleted message about other artists “scared to post the album.” Social media speculated it was a jab at the London-born rapper, likely due to his joint effort with Drake, Her Loss, and their co-headlining “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Metro and Future are coming off of a big weekend. WE DON’T TRUST YOU went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with approximately 251,000 album-equivalent units sold. Additionally, the standout track “Like That” managed to top the Hot 100 on Monday (April 1), securing another win for the duo.

