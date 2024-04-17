News Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images 21 Savage Lands On 'TIME's' 100 Most Influential People Of 2024 List / 04.17.2024

21 Savage is on a historic run at the moment. The London-born rapper released his third solo album, american dream, in January. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while standout cuts like “redrum” and “née‐nah” put up impressive numbers.

Today (April 17), Savage was revealed as one of the several artists featured on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list. As the only Hip Hop act on the bill, he was joined by the likes of Fantasia, Dua Lipa, and Burna Boy, who wrote about why the “Bank Account” hitmaker deserved the honor.

“I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage — those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them. Like 21, I know what it’s like to rise above challenging beginnings, and it makes his success all that much more remarkable,” Burna penned.

“Throughout his work — including on his newest album, american dream, which opens with a reflection by his mother on their immigration story — 21 maintains an authenticity that resonates deeply. His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine,” he continued. “I’m excited to witness the greater evolution of his artistry and the impact he continues to make on the world stage.”

Burna writing about Savage made perfect sense, considering the two previously worked together on “just like me” and “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” The latter song served as a standout cut from the Afrobeats artist’s I Told Them…, which hit streaming platforms in 2023.

Savage is expected to embark on his “The American Dream Tour” in May. The trek will visit 30 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte, to name a few.